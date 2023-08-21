Adani promoter buys 2.22% in flagship AEL for ₹6,000 crore1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:39 PM IST
The stake was bought by Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd, a promoter entity of Adani Group’s listed flagship Adani Enterprises
Mumbai: Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd, a promoter entity of Adani Group’s listed flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., on Monday, said the entity has bought a 2.22% stake in the company from the open market between 7 August and 18 August, according to regulatory filings.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message