Adani promoter buys 2.22% in flagship AEL for 6,000 crore

1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:39 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao

  • The stake was bought by Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd, a promoter entity of Adani Group’s listed flagship Adani Enterprises

The stake was bought from the open market between 7 August and 18 August, taking Kempas’s promoter stake in AEL to 69.87% from 67.65% earlier

Mumbai: Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd, a promoter entity of Adani Group’s listed flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., on Monday, said the entity has bought a 2.22% stake in the company from the open market between 7 August and 18 August, according to regulatory filings.

The stake purchase could be worth 6,348.12 crore according to the volume weighted average price of Adani Enterprises during the period.

With the latest purchase, Kempas Trade and Investment’s total promoter stake in AEL has increased to 69.87% from 67.65% earlier.

The company has a market capitalization of 3 trillion.

Since March, the promoters of Adani group firms have raised 37,441 crore through stake dilutions in various group firms.

This followed a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January, which had compelled Adani Enterprises to call off its 20,000-crore follow-on public offering.

The group has denied the allegations made by Hindenburg Research. And, soon after, US-based boutique asset management firm GQG Partners LLC purchased significant stakes in several Adani group firms in quick succession.

This included a 5% acquisition in Adani Enterprises for 9,600 crore, 8.1% of Adani Power for 8,811 crore, 6.3% of Adani Green for 7,038 crore, 5.03% in Adani Ports for 7,467 crore, and 5.5% in Adani Transmission for 4,525 crore.

Recently, Doha-based Qatar Investment Authority purchased 2.6% in Adani Green for 4,135 crore from a promoter entity.

Shares of Adani Enterprises ended 2.42% higher at 2,639.75 apiece on the NSE on Monday.

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 08:39 PM IST
