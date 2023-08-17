Adani promoters raised ₹39.4K cr amid scrutiny2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Market veterans believe this liquidity could be used as growth spending and to repay any near-term debt obligations of group companies if needed
MUMBAI : Promoters of the Adani group have generated ₹39,400 crore through stake dilutions in group companies since a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January drove flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd to withdraw its ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering. The group has denied the allegations.