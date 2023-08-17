Adani promoters raised 39.4K cr amid scrutiny

Market veterans believe this liquidity could be used as growth spending and to repay any near-term debt obligations of group companies if needed. The dilution is also one way of reinforcing confidence in the group as the Rajiv Jain-founded GQG Partners, which has invested almost 90% of the ₹39,400 crore, is a respected figure among wealth managers, with assets under management of more than $104 billion, dwarfing Mobius Capital Partners’ $50 billion assets, according to market participants.