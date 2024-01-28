Companies
Adani puts Hindenburg behind with a $3-billion fundraising plan
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 28 Jan 2024, 11:06 PM IST
Summary
- At least 40% of this fundraise might be raised through equity sales, while the rest will be fulfilled via debt
The Adani group is talking to at least five global private equity (PE) firms and a clutch of Indian banks to raise $2.5-3 billion over the next four months, two people aware of the development said, as the conglomerate aims to fast-track some of its key mega projects in the airport and renewable energy space.
