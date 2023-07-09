Adani raises $1.4 billion from stake sale in 3 companies; $9 billion raised in 4 years3 min read 09 Jul 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Gautam Adani has raised $1.38 billion from stock sales in three of his group firms, bringing the total amount raised over the past four years to $9 billion. The funds will be used to fulfill the conglomerate's 10-year roadmap and support the growth and debt commitments of the portfolio companies.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has raised $1.38 billion ( ₹11,330 crore) from stock sales in three group firms, bringing the total amount raised over the past four years to USD 9 billion as the conglomerate attracts interest from a variety of investors.
