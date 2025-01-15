Companies
Adani Realty in talks to takeover Emaar India to boost realty biz
15 Jan 2025
- If the Emaar India deal goes through, it will be Adani's largest purchase in real estate, where it has made several acquisitions in the last few years
Mumbai: Adani Group is in advanced talks with Dubai-based developer Emaar Group to acquire a majority stake in its Indian business for ₹4,000-5,000 crore, two people aware of the matter said.
