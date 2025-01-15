In July, Mint reported that Adani Group plans to bid for the bankrupt Jaypee Group's vast apartment complexes, villas and golf courses in the National Capital Region, in an effort to make a grand entry into the country's biggest property market through the insolvency court. According to two people cited in the report, Adani planned to spend up to $1 billion for the real estate assets of Jaypee, the country's biggest bankruptcy case involving more than ₹50,000 crore in bank loans.