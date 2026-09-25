Adani Realty plans Mumbai luxury push with Goregaon, Bandra projects

Adani Properties Ltd, which sells homes under the Adani Realty brand, plans to launch premium and luxury projects in Mumbai this year, as the city emerges as a key market for the developer, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The developer plans to launch the first 5-6 acres of a cluster redevelopment project in Goregaon (West), with 1,300-1,400 homes. Most will be two- and three-bedroom apartments priced at ₹34,000-35,000 per sq. ft.

It is also preparing to launch its much-awaited ultra-luxury project at Bandra Reclamation, which will be sold by invitation only. The first phase will have around 140 homes of about 5,000 sq. ft each, spread across five acres, and priced at around ₹120,000 per sq. ft. The project will also offer penthouses that can be customized in size, ranging from 10,000 sq. ft to 20,000 sq. ft, along with a branded club.

“Both projects are in their last leg of approvals. There are a lot of enquiries for the Bandra project even before launch, mostly from domestic HNIs (high net-worth individuals). Some site-level work has already started at the location,” said one of the people, requesting not to be named.

Mumbai land bank Last year, Adani Properties was appointed by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) to redevelop Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West), after emerging as the highest bidder for the ₹36,000-crore project. The 142-acre project was won after the company outbid L&T Realty.

Adani will build apartments for sale as well as housing units for existing residents under the rehabilitation component.

The project will be Adani's second-largest redevelopment project after its mega Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai.

“We will start construction for the rehabilitation component for Motilal Nagar this year. It is Mhada's largest and first ever redevelopment project under its Construction and Development Agency model,” said an Adani Realty spokesperson.

Beyond the Dharavi project, Adani has aggregated a large land bank across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai that it plans to develop gradually.

“The company's management believes that adequate road infrastructure should be present before a project launches, in order to get a premium on the pricing for sale. This is more relevant to location such as Panvel (Navi Mumbai) where Adani Properties has a large land parcel,” said the second person.

Adani Properties, run by Gautam Adani and his family, emerged as the biggest value creator during the year in the 2026 Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150, published in July. Its valuation rose by ₹38,000 crore to ₹90,400 crore. Gurugram-based DLF Ltd remained India's most valuable real estate firm, with a valuation of ₹1.46 trillion as of 29 May, the cut-off date for the list.

“For large, established developers, project launches in Mumbai are doing well. Luxury project launches, where homes are priced above ₹20-30 crore, are doing extremely well. Around half a dozen developers in Mumbai, including Adani Realty, Hiranandani, Lodha, Raheja, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, have strong brand pull and the ability to sell,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, a property advisory.

Also Read | Godrej Properties to expand premium real estate footprint

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Adani Properties Ltd, which sells under the Adani Realty brand name, is planning to launch premium to luxury projects this year in Mumbai, which has emerged as a key market, according for the developer, according to two people in the know.

The realty firm will launch the first 5-6 acres of a cluster redevelopment project in suburban Mumbai's Goregaon (West), with 1300-1400 homes. These will mostly be two and three bedroom apartments priced at ₹34,000-35,000 per sq ft.

It is also looking to launch the much-awaited ultra-luxury project in Bandra Reclamation that will be sold by-invitation only. Around 140 homes of 5000 sq ft, across 5 acres, are priced at around ₹1.2 lakh per sq ft in the first phase. There are also penthouses that can be customized in terms of size and can be as big as 10,000-20,000 sq ft. It will also have a branded club.

“Both projects are in their last leg of approvals. There are a lot of enquiries for the Bandra project even before launch, mostly from domestic HNIs. Some site-level work has already started at the location,” said the first person, requesting not to be named.

Last year, the Adani Group firm was appointed by state agency Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) for the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West), after it emerged as the highest bidder for the ₹36,000-crore project that spans across 142 acres, outbidding L&T Realty. Adani will build apartments for sale as well as housing units for existing residents under the rehabilitation component.

The project will be Adani's second largest redevelopment project after its mega Dharavi slum redevelopment project in Mumbai.

“We will start construction for the rehabilitation component for Motilal Nagar this year. It is Mhada's largest and first ever redevelopment project under its Construction and Development Agency model,” said an Adani Realty spokesperson.

Besides the massive Dharavi project, Adani has aggregated a large land bank in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, that will be gradually developed.

“The company's management believes that adequate road infrastructure should be present before a project launches, in order to get a premium on the pricing for sale. This is more relevant to location such as Panvel (Navi Mumbai) where Adani Properties has a large land parcel,” said the second person.

Adani Properties, run by Gautam Adani and family, emerged as the biggest value creator during the year as per the 2026 Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate 150 that was published in July, adding ₹38,000 crore to reach a valuation of ₹90,400 crore. Gurugram-based DLF Ltd continued to be the most valuable real estate firm in India, with a valuation of ₹1.46 trillion as of 29 May, 2026 (cut-off date for the list).