Adani Realty wins bid for ₹30,000 crore Bandra Reclamation redevelopment contract in Mumbai
Adani Realty has emerged as the 'preferred bidder' for the redevelopment of the Bandra Reclamation land parcel, offering 22.79% revenue to MSRDC, surpassing Larsen and Toubro's bid. The final approval is pending.
Adani Realty has secured the contract to redevelop the 24-acre Bandra Reclamation land parcel, put up by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC), as per a report by the Free Press Journal. The final approval is pending and will be decided by the MSRDC Board in their upcoming meeting.