Mumbai: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones Ltd, whose acquisition of controlling stake in Snowman Logistics Ltd hit a hurdle, has refuted claims made by promoters of the cold chain logistics company regarding the stake sale.

Snowman's promoter Gateway Distriparks Ltd had informed the stock exchanges on 11 May that the deal to sell promoter stake to Adani had been called off.

"This is to inform you that the condition for completion of transaction by 31 March 2020 was not met by the Acquirer despite without prejudiced good faith attempts to resolve the matter, and the Agreement is not in force due to repudiation thereof by the Acquirer. The Acquirer has been so informed," Gateway told stock exchanges in a filing on Monday.

Adani Logistics Ltd (ALL), a unit of Adani Ports, in December had struck a deal to acquire a 40.25% promoter stake in Snowman Logistics, along with an open offer to acquire another 26% from public shareholders. Adani was to shell out ₹296 crore to acquire the promoter share and another ₹191 crore for the public shareholding.

However, on Monday evening Adani refuted the claims made by Snowman promoters.

"ALL has received a letter issued by Gateway Distriparks Ltd in relation to a purported repudiation of the share purchase agreement and ALL has duly responded to the same. ALL has categorically denied the correctness and basis of the statements, assertions and claims being made by Gateway Distriparks Ltd," Adani group said in a stock exchange filing.

Even as the two parties spar over the promoter stake sale, Adani has already acquired a 26% stake in Snowman through the open offer that was triggered by its intent to acquire the 40.25% promoter stake.

The lack of clarity on the promoter stake sale has raised questions on Adani's 26% ownership in Snowman.

Snowman, in a media statement on 14 May said the company has re-initiated expansion plans at three new locations which were put on hold after signing the share purchase agreement for stake sale to Adani group.

The pandemic had not had any adverse impact on Snowman's business as its operations continued during the lockdown period, given its services fell under the essential services category, the company said.

Snowman's promoters have also expanded the company's board of directors, appointing three non-executive directors, including an independent director on 16 May. All the new directors appointed to the board are existing board members of parent company Gateway Distriparks Ltd.

Snowman Logistics claims to be the largest company in the cold chain logistics space, with a pan India presence operating 33 temperature-controlled warehouses and 293 refrigerated vehicles.

