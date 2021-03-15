Adani Renewable bids the lowest tariff of 2.77 per unit in SECI’ wind auction

New Delhi: Adani Renewable Energy on Monday placed the lowest bid of Rs2.77 per unit at an auction conducted by state run Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) for setting up and supplying 1.2-gigawatt (GW) wind power capacity, said two people aware of the development.

The second lowest bid of Rs2.78 per unit was placed by CDC Group Plc-backed Ayana Renewable Power, Evergreen Power and JSW Future Energy Ltd. While Adani Renewable and Ayana will get the contract to develop and supply 300 megawatt (MW) each, Evergreen and JSW Future will be awarded the contract for 150 MW and 450 MW capacity respectively.

The other bidders included European alternative asset manager EQT and Temasek promoted O2 Power, Shirdi Sai Electricals, Amp Energy, and ReNew Power.

An Adani Group spokesperson did not immediately respond to Mint’ query.

With businesses spanning across energy, ports, airports, logistics, mining, resources, gas, defence and aerospace Adani Group has been ramping up its green energy portfolio.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has formed an equal joint venture (JV) with French energy giant Total and plans to commission 25 GW by 2025.Total has invested $2.5 billion for acquiring a 50% stake in 2.35 GW operating solar assets of AGEL and a 20% stake in AGEL. With 3.24GW operational capacity and 14.81 GW total portfolio, the JV has one of the largest green energy asset base in India and plans to commission 25 GW by 2025.

India’s wind power tariffs had earlier plummeted to a record low Rs2.43 per kWh at an auction conducted by state-run Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. India’s solar power tariffs have touched a record low of Rs1.99 per unit, with the rates expected to decline further.

There are also a number of wind energy deals in play including state-run hydropower generator SJVN Ltd outbidding NTPC Ltd to emerge as the preferred bidder for PTC India Ltd’s 288-MW wind power assets spread across Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh as reported by Mint earlier. Also, with 1.7GW of wind capacity Hyderabad-based Mytrah Energy India Pvt. Ltd is exploring a merger with other green energy firms in India to create a bigger entity ahead of a US listing plan through the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) route option.

India has set a target of achieving a 450GW renewable energy capacity by 2030. It currently has an installed renewable energy capacity of 89.63GW, with around 49.59GW capacity under execution and another 27.41GW been tendered. Around ₹4.7 trillion has already been invested in India’s renewable energy space in the last six years, with an expected ₹1 trillion investment opportunity each year till 2030.

However, India has been witnessing certain regulatory uncertainties in green energy contracts in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. Also, cash-strapped distribution firms from across states owe ₹1.27 trillion to power generation companies (gencos) as of January, according to data available on Union power ministry’s PRAAPTI portal.

Low tariffs have also resulted in tariff shopping by discoms. Also, already awarded clean energy capacity is stranded as fund-starved discoms are unwilling to sign contracts for these previously awarded projects at a comparatively higher tariff.

Mint reported on 20 August about falling clean-power tariffs putting an already awarded 16.8 GW solar and wind energy capacity in limbo.

