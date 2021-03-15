Adani Renewable bids the lowest tariff of 2.77 per unit in SECI’ wind auction

There are also a number of wind energy deals in play including state-run hydropower generator SJVN Ltd outbidding NTPC Ltd to emerge as the preferred bidder for PTC India Ltd’s 288-MW wind power assets spread across Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh as reported by Mint earlier. Also, with 1.7GW of wind capacity Hyderabad-based Mytrah Energy India Pvt. Ltd is exploring a merger with other green energy firms in India to create a bigger entity ahead of a US listing plan through the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) route option.