Adani repays $2.65 bn debt, releases Ambuja Cem share pledge

“In addition to the above, promoters have also prepaid a $500 million facility taken for Ambuja acquisition financing. This is in line with promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution, and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of the total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC cement. The entire prepayment programme of $2.65 billion has been completed within six weeks, which testifies to the strong liquidity management and access to capital at sponsor level, supplementing the solid capital prudency adopted at all portfolio companies," said the group statement.