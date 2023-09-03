Adani rollovers show market not panicky

Adani rollovers show market not panicky2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:21 PM IST
For the three stocks—Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements—the number of shares rolled over rose a bit compared to the start of the August series. However, analysts said there is no panic among market participants, as the rise in rollovers were not substantial.
MUMBAI : Markets do not seem to be showing major concern over recent allegations against Adani Group, which is evident from the derivative positions rolled over at the end of the August contract series.
