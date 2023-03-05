Adani row: Why Sebi didn't get to bottom of issues raised by Hindenburg? asks Raghuram Rajan1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:14 PM IST
- On being asked about the measures taken by the government to address worries after the Hindenburg allegations on Adani Group, Rajan said that he doesn't think the issue is of more oversight over private companies.
Amid the Adani row, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan asked why markets regulator SEBI did not get to the bottom of the issues that were raised by US-based short-seller Hindenburg research. He also questioned why SEBI didn't get in touch with the agency if it needed help from probing agencies.
