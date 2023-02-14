MUMBAI : Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has referred to the current sell-off in Adani stocks as temporary, emphasizing that the conglomerate’s flagship will now “moderate leverage" even as it pursues growth.

“The current market volatility is temporary, and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL (Adani Enterprises Ltd) will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and to look at strategic opportunities to expand and grow," Adani said while releasing the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Adani Group companies have lost a whopping ₹10.4 trillion in shareholder wealth in two weeks since a US short-seller alleged “fraud" and “manipulation" against the conglomerate. The group has a net debt of ₹1.96 trillion as of September 2022.

However, despite a 9% recovery from the day’s low in the flagship company stock on robust Q3 performance, the market capitalization of the group’s 10 listed stocks slipped by ₹19,427 crore to ₹8.79 trillion, implying a total loss in investor value of ₹10.4 trillion or 54% from ₹19.19 trillion on 24 January when US-based Hindenburg Research levelled allegations of corporate malfeasance. The Adani group has rebutted the allegations as discredited and baseless.

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹820.6 crore in the quarter ended December against ₹11.63 crore loss from a year ago. Revenue grew 42% to ₹26,950.83 crore. It was the top traded stock on the NSE with a volume of ₹2,531.73 crore. Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy opened at the 5% lower circuit and remained frozen at that level throughout the trading session.

“The pullback in AEL today was due to good numbers, but the volatility is likely to persist, especially in the cash stocks, which have a 5% daily circuit limit," said Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president (technical and derivatives), Axis Securities.

“The Adani F&O stocks are in the process of bottoming out, and stability is returning to those counters, but the cash stocks continue to fall."

The F&O listed stocks include Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, which are also Nifty 50 stocks, ACC and Ambuja Cements. The other six are only listed in the cash market segment, and the high volatility in most of them has caused the exchange to raise the trading margin on them to 100%, with the exception of Adani Wilmar, NDTV and Adani Power. “The hike in margin curbs excessive speculation as it reduces the intraday leverage that we have been seeing since the crisis engulfed these stocks," said a broker requesting anonymity.

For instance, Adani Green has seen a margin-to-trade rise from 40% to 100%. By putting up 40% of the total amount, a trader got leverage of 2.5 times which has now been done away with, making intraday speculation in these stocks very difficult, more so since they remain locked at the 5% circuit.

“Investors who want exits from these counters aren’t able to get them because of the circuit being triggered at the opening," said Axis Securities’ Palviya. “Until there is a pullback, the negative overhang in the cash stocks would persist. However, I don’t expect any contagion from Adani to spread to the broader market."

Bloomberg Tuesday cited Abhishek Dangra, senior director at S&P Global Ratings, as saying that Indian banks will likely charge higher risk premiums and become extra cautious in the aftermath of the Adani group crisis. Dangra, however, said that he sees no financial spillover risks from the Adani crisis.