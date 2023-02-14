Adani says group to moderate debt, pursue expansion
Adani Group companies have lost a whopping ₹10.4 trillion in shareholder wealth in two weeks since a US short-seller alleged ‘fraud’ and ‘manipulation’ against the conglomerate
MUMBAI : Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has referred to the current sell-off in Adani stocks as temporary, emphasizing that the conglomerate’s flagship will now “moderate leverage" even as it pursues growth.
