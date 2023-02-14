Adani says group to moderate debt, pursue expansion

The F&O listed stocks include Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises, which are also Nifty 50 stocks, ACC and Ambuja Cements. The other six are only listed in the cash market segment, and the high volatility in most of them has caused the exchange to raise the trading margin on them to 100%, with the exception of Adani Wilmar, NDTV and Adani Power. “The hike in margin curbs excessive speculation as it reduces the intraday leverage that we have been seeing since the crisis engulfed these stocks," said a broker requesting anonymity.