Adani: SC forms panel to probe allegations

While one of the petitioners, advocate Vishal Tiwari, asked for a probe against the Hindenburg report to ascertain if a calculated attempt was made to tarnish the country’s image and impact its economy, another petitioner, advocate M.L. Sharma, questioned Sebi’s failure to suspend trading of Adani Group shares soon after the report came out. Sharma’s petition named Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson and his associates as short-sellers and accused them of hatching a “criminal conspiracy" by releasing a “concocted news" as a research report to cause heavy losses to the shareholders of Adani stocks. The two other petitions, including the one filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, demanded a probe against the alleged violation of regulations by the Adani Group.