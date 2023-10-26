Adani Group looks to raise $4 billion for green hydrogen plans
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Group is seeking to raise as much as $4 billion to help develop manufacturing plants that would produce low-cost green hydrogen, the report said
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s Adani Group is seeking to raise as much as $4 billion to help develop manufacturing plants that would produce low-cost green hydrogen, according to people familiar with the matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message