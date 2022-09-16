Adani set to invest ₹20k cr in Ambuja2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 11:28 PM IST
- Buyout of Ambuja, ACC completed; son Karan to be ACC chairman
Mumbai: The Adani Family, through Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, a special purpose vehicle, has successfully completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, which involved the acquisition of Holcim’s stake in Ambuja and ACC along with an open offer in both entities as per Sebi regulations, the Adani group said in a statement on Friday.