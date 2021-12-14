Adani signs largest-ever green PPA with SECI for 4.66GW supply

“Following the proceedings at COP 26, it is increasingly evident that the world has to equitably transition to a low carbon economy faster than previously anticipated. This is why the Adani Group has committed US$50-$70 Bn of investment in the renewables space. This agreement keeps us well on track to our commitment to become the world’s largest renewables player by 2030," Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group said in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}