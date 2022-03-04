Adani Solar, Smart Power to jointly promote solar rooftop panels in rural India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The MoU aims to promote the usage of solar rooftop panels and achieve 5 MW of solar deployment through Adani Solar’s channel partners in rural and peri-urban areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha
Adani Solar and Smart Power India (SPI), a subsidiary of Rockefeller Foundation, have signed a non-financial and non-commercial memorandum of understanding for equitable access to last-mile electricity and to encourage energy transition in rural India.
The MoU aims to promote the usage of solar rooftop panels and achieve 5 MW of solar deployment through Adani Solar’s channel partners in rural and peri-urban areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. The initial phase would start with around five channel partners in UP followed by deployment in other states.
Mukesh Khandelwal, director C&I - Smart Power India said, “The objective of this MoU is to support inclusive economic growth and build resilient communities. SPI is delighted to work closely with Adani Solar to develop the ecosystem to scale and replicate sustainable businesses that provide renewable energy for productive use and expand the economic activity to underserved, rural areas in India"
As per a NITI Aayog report, rooftop solar (RTS) power is a clean source of energy that lets producers monetize an otherwise idle asset, their rooftops. RTS helps reduce transmission and distribution losses, as generation and distribution are co-located. It offers large consumers such as the commercial and industrial (C&I) options to optimize costs and releases them from the burden of high tariffs for cross-subsidization.
Cecil Augustine, head- retail, Adani Solar said, “We are looking forward to this collaboration with Smart Power India. As most of the energy produced is consumed on the same premises, the loss associated with this source is very small. To address this, we have a huge network of channel partners who will benefit from SPI’s vast experience and field expertise in furthering the adoption of renewable energy models like rooftop solar, knowledge of which can prove to be a boon for the identified territories of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha. We hope to support the entire India’s C&I segment to get Solar."
