Adani Sportsline acquires franchise in upcoming UAE's flagship T20 league

Adani Sportsline acquires franchise in upcoming UAE's flagship T20 league1 min read . 05:25 PM IST
- The UAE T20 League, licensed by Emirates Cricket Board, is an annual event that will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DUBAI : In a landmark decision, Adani Group's Adani Sportsline forayed into franchise cricket by acquiring the rights to own and operate a franchise in UAE's flagship T20 league.
DUBAI : In a landmark decision, Adani Group's Adani Sportsline forayed into franchise cricket by acquiring the rights to own and operate a franchise in UAE's flagship T20 league.
The UAE T20 League, licensed by Emirates Cricket Board, is an annual event that will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event. The league will be providing a platform and exposure to upcoming young cricketers.
The UAE T20 League, licensed by Emirates Cricket Board, is an annual event that will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event. The league will be providing a platform and exposure to upcoming young cricketers.
Top players from all the cricket playing countries are expected to be in the line-up of different teams.
Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE's T20 League Chairman said: "It is a proud moment for us to announce the Adani Group's association with the UAE's T20 League as a Franchise team owner. This acquisition fits perfectly in the group of corporates who have already acquired franchise team rights in the League. The trust shown by the Adani Group augurs well for the League and we look forward to benefitting from their business acumen and working together to make our League successful."
This will be the first major move overseas by the Adani Sportsline that will connect and engage with global fans from across the cricketing nations.
"We are excited to be part of the UAE T20 league," said Pranav Adani.
"The UAE is an amazing amalgamation of several cricket loving nations. It provides an excellent platform for enhancing the visibility of cricket as the sport goes increasingly global. Our presence here is also a great base for the Adani brand that is contributing significantly to the sports ecosystem in India through leagues such as boxing and kabaddi, and nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots level through the Garv Hai initiative."