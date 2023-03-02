Adani stake sale: Meet Rajiv Jain, the man whose seven-year old GQG Partners sparked ₹15,446 cr mega deal
- Similarly, Rajiv believes in the long-term growth prospects of the Gautam Adani-backed conglomerate. His company bought between 2% to 4% stake on Thursday in four of Adani Group-backed companies. Jefferies acted as the sole broker for the transaction.
GQG Partners, just a nearly seven-year-old investment boutique, hit headlines on Thursday after it sparked a block deal of ₹15,446 crore in Adani Group-backed four stocks. But someone else has also grabbed the limelight after this mega move. It would be Rajiv Jain, the founder, and chairman of GQG Partners! This transaction is expected to likely restore confidence in crisis-laden Adani.
