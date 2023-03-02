GQG Partners, just a nearly seven-year-old investment boutique, hit headlines on Thursday after it sparked a block deal of ₹15,446 crore in Adani Group-backed four stocks. But someone else has also grabbed the limelight after this mega move. It would be Rajiv Jain, the founder, and chairman of GQG Partners! This transaction is expected to likely restore confidence in crisis-laden Adani.

Rajiv, US-based, has decades of experience as a portfolio manager. With his expertise, he founded GQG Partners in June 2016.

As per his Linkedin profile, Rajiv is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of GQG Partners. He also serves as the portfolio manager for all of the GQG strategies.

He served as Co-Chief Executive Officer from March 2014 to May 2016, and Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities from January 2002 at Vontobel Asset Management. But his career as a portfolio manager began in 1994. He has also received a Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year in 2012.

Last month, his GQG Partners received “Fund Manager of the Year – Global Equities" at the 2023 Morningstar Australia Awards.

When he started GQG Partners, he told his client that this was all about top-tier performance and this is their 'everyday goal'. In his founder's speech on the GQG Partners website, Rajiv says, "after all, the reason people entrust us with their money is that at some point in the future, they expect to get more money back."

The goal of GQG Partners is quite simple --- to compound their clients' capital over time. For doing so, Rajiv believes assets need to be protected in difficult markets and participate in rising markets. And thereby, he along with his team developed an investment approach that strives to do just that, based on a lens we call Forward Looking Quality.

The Forward-Looking Quality concept as per Rajiv's founder speech on the website is that --- it ignores the traditional investment constraints associated with growth and value and instead focuses on investing in companies that they believe are going to be successful over the next 5 years and beyond.

Similarly, Rajiv believes in the long-term growth prospects of the Gautam Adani-backed conglomerate. His company bought between 2% to 4% stake on Thursday in four of Adani Group-backed companies. Jefferies acted as the sole broker for the transaction.

On the Adani block deal, Rajiv said, "We believe that the long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial, and we are pleased to be investing in companies that will help advance India’s economy and energy infrastructure, including their energy transition over the long-run."

As per the press release on the regulatory, GQG Partners infused ₹5,460 crore for 38,701,168 equity shares in Adani Enterprises, while the US-based company purchased 8.86 crore equity shares for ₹5,282 crore in Adani Ports. Also, the investment boutique bought 2.84 crore equity shares for ₹1,898 crore in Adani Total Gas, and 5.56 crore equity shares for ₹2,806 crore in Adani Green Energy.

On Thursday, flagship firm Adani Enterprises stock gained nearly 3%, while Adani Ports jumped by 3.5%. Adani Total Gas saw an upside of 4.4%. While the remaining Adani stocks such as Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, and Adani Green Energy hit a 5% upper circuit each on BSE.

While the cement business also picked up. Ambuja Cements was up by nearly 5% and ACC surged by nearly 2%. In the media business, NDTV rallied to end at 5% upper circuit.

The market cap of Adani Group stocks climbed by over ₹30,170 crore in one day. By end of March 2nd, the group's 10 companies together held a market cap of ₹7,86,342.14 crore. On the previous day, the m-cap of these firms was a little over ₹7.56 lakh crore.

Adani is currently facing scrutiny from Sebi after the apex court formed a 6-member committee to look into regulatory mechanisms to protect investors' after the US-based short seller Hindenburg's report fuelled large investor losses. Hindenburg's report accused Adani of stock manipulation, fraud, and tax evasion among others.