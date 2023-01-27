Adani stock crash wipes out ₹3.19 trillion investor wealth1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Mumbai/New Delhi: Adani Group stocks fell 5-20% on Friday, wiping out ₹3
Mumbai/New Delhi: Adani Group stocks fell 5-20% on Friday, wiping out ₹3.19 trillion in investor wealth after Hindenburg Research said it stood by its findings of alleged share price manipulation and accounting fraud by the conglomerate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×