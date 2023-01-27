Adani stock crash wipes out 3.19 trillion investor wealth

However, six of the 10 Adani group stocks hit the lower circuits before recouping some losses on Friday, while four that don’t have price bands – Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements and ACC – fell between 12% and 18%. The rout in Adani stocks helped rival Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, reclaim the title of the richest Indian he ceded to billionaire Gautam Adani last year.