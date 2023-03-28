Adani stocks crash on fear banks hold collateral2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Adani group stocks plunged the most by value in 23 sessions after a report in The Ken cited regulatory filings to show that banks have not released a significant portion of promoter shares held as collateral
Mumbai: Adani group stocks plunged the most by value in 23 sessions after a report in The Ken cited regulatory filings to show that banks have not released a significant portion of promoter shares held as collateral. This means the group’s debt hasn’t been fully paid off, against its claims of repaying $2.15 billion in share-backed debt.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×