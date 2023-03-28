Adani stocks crash on fear banks hold collateral

“The price volatility was on the back of the news report," said Rajesh Baheti, managing director of Crosseas Capital. “However, while the volatility could persist, the stocks could stabilize soon, given that implied volatility hadn’t shot up (in Adani Enterprises) the way it had last month," he added. Implied volatility (IV) in options contracts is a measure of traders’ anticipation of price swings—higher the IV, more the uncertainty. After the Hindenburg report, which resulted in Adani Enterprises withdrawing its ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer after its conclusion last month, the IV shot up to 110 plus, Baheti said. On Tuesday, the put option IVs hovered around 80-90, which he said was high but not as steep as seen in the recent past.