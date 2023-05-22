Adani stocks jump on SC panel report findings2 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 01:05 AM IST
Six out of 10 Adani Group stocks hit their upper circuits, with the group market value in dollar terms rising by $9.7 billion to $122.9 billion from the previous session, the most since 30 August last year when it rose by $10.2 bn to $271.7 billion.
MUMBAI : Adani group stocks surged on Monday, led by flagship Adani Enterprises (AEL), with investor wealth rising by the most in almost nine months after a Supreme Court-appointed panel found no prima facie evidence of stock price manipulation as alleged by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.
