Adani asks SBI for ₹14,000 cr loan3 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 12:56 AM IST
Such large loans would allow lenders to expand their corporate portfolios once again after years of lull
Such large loans would allow lenders to expand their corporate portfolios once again after years of lull
MUMBAI : Adani Group has approached the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), for a ₹14,000 crore loan to build a coal-to-polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plant in Gujarat’s Mundra, two people aware of the development said.