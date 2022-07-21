Adani asks SBI for 14,000 cr loan

The second person said that other banks will also evaluate the loan proposal and would like to take over some of the exposure, depending on their appetite for corporate loans. That said, if lenders’ interest in the Navi Mumbai airport project is anything to go by, SBI is likely to find ample takers for the ₹9,000 crore it plans to sell. Mint had reported in April that SBI’s nod to lend ₹12,770 crore to the Navi Mumbai International Airport generated a lot of interest among rival banks, with a group of five lenders willing to jointly take over a majority of the loan.