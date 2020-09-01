Adani to acquire Mumbai airport

The deal stands to also give Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) a controlling stake in the Navi Mumbai International Airport being developed by GVK group. Also, with one of India’s two most profitable international airports in its kitty and having won the development and operation rights over a 50-year lease for the Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati airports, Adani Enterprises Ltd will be the biggest private sector airport operator in India in terms of the number of airports.