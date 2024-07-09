Adani to build ships at Mundra port in Gujarat, will likely focus on green vessels for long-term, says report

India is currently ranked 20th in the global commercial shipbuilding market and aims to be in the top 5 by 2047, per the ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’.

Livemint
First Published9 Jul 2024, 12:08 PM IST
File image of a ship docked and loaded at the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's flagship Mundra Port in Mumbai
File image of a ship docked and loaded at the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s flagship Mundra Port in Mumbai (ANI)

The Adani Group is considering building ships at its flagship Mundra port in the Kutch, Gujarat, The Economic Times reported. This comes as other major ship building ports in China, Japan and South Korea are “booked out” till 2028 leaving a gap in demand for new vessels, it added.

Notably, India is at present #20 in the global commercial ship building market (0.05 per cent share) and aims to be in the top 10 by 2030 and top 5 by 2047, per the ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’ released by PM Narendra Modi in January this year.

Also Read | Kalki Box Office Day 12: Prabhas’ movie draws estimated ₹11.35 crore on Monday

Potential Growth Market

India's potential for the market is pegged at around $62 billion net by 2047, as per a KPMG document on the industry, submitted to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways earlier this month, it added. Further, the potential jobs creation is pegged at 12 million, as per the same document.

The Gautam Adani-led pivot to the shipbuilding also comes as the industry looks for green ships — with requirement numbered around 50,000 vessels over the next 30 years to replace all old-school ones, the report added.

Adani did not respond to queries, the report said. Livemint could not independently verify the ET report.

Also Read | Hyundai under pressure from Tata, Mahindra as $3.5 billion India IPO looms

Competition Fierce

Notably, Adani has the acreage and environment approvals due to its SEZ status to enter this heavy engineering sector fairly quickly, the report added. It is also better placed in terms of competing, as Indian shipyards are currently outbid by foreign shipyards due to as much as 35 per cent of “cost disadvantage”.

Also Read | Wheel falls off from Boeing plane in Los Angeles, no injuries

India has eight state-owned ship building yards (seven of which are Defence Ministry owned), and 20 private ones (where only L&T builds defence vessels). The KPMG document showed that most capacity at Indian yards was skewed towards naval vessels and not commercial ones, the report added.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 12:08 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsAdani to build ships at Mundra port in Gujarat, will likely focus on green vessels for long-term, says report

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

730.00
12:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
32.05 (4.59%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.25
12:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.1 (0.65%)

Bharat Electronics

331.15
12:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-3 (-0.9%)

GAIL India

229.00
12:55 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

237.00
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
18.15 (8.29%)

KRBL

333.60
12:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
24.8 (8.03%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,038.85
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
69.1 (7.13%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,812.70
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
786.7 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue