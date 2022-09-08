Adani to build three gigafactories as part of $70 bn  green push

Adani added that semiconductors are another critical sector where India needs to build domestic capabilities.“We live in a world where semiconductors are essential to almost all sectors of the economy. The ongoing war has only accelerated this recognition. The paradox of capitalism is that India continues to be the best global pool for millions of engineers—especially for US firms—but the primary value addition to the businesses happens outside India. The semiconductor industry is a classic example with more engineers deployed in India than anywhere else in the world, and yet, India has no semiconductor plant," said Adani.

