Adani to buy stake in Indian Oiltanking for $129 million

Indian Oiltanking has built a network of six terminals across five states with a total capacity of 2.4 million kiloliter for storage of crude and finished petroleum products. The company recently signed a 25-year contract with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd for the construction, operation, and maintenance of 0.6 million kilolitre crude storage tanks at the Paradip Port.

