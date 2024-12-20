Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate has announced plans to invest ₹20,000 crore in establishing a supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar. This move comes as part of the group’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in the state, including growth in the cement, food processing, and logistics sectors.

At the Bihar Business Connect 2024, Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises Ltd, highlighted the conglomerate's ongoing investments in the state. Adani has already committed approximately ₹850 crore to sectors such as logistics, gas distribution, and agri logistics in Bihar.

"We are now going to invest another ₹2,300 crore in these sectors. This investment will not only massively increase our warehousing and handling capacity and expand our presence in the EV, city gas distribution (CGD) and compressed biogas (CBG) space but will also generate an additional 27,000 direct and indirect local job opportunities," he said.

Adani Group Other Proposed Projects The group is also looking to potentially invest another ₹1,000 crore in developing strategic infrastructure in Bihar, like Gati Shakti Railway Terminals, ICDs (Inland Container Depots) and Industrial Warehousing Parks.

"Another sector we are investing in is smart meter manufacturing. As Bihar migrates from conventional electric meters to smart meters, we will invest ₹2,100 crore to manufacture and install over 28 lakh smart meters to automate power-consumption-monitoring in five cities-- Siwan, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Saran and Samastipur-- and this will generate at least 4,000 local jobs in this technology segment," he said.

The cement plants in the state will be expanded to 10 million tonnes per annum capacity with an investment of ₹2,500 crore in multiple phases.

"We are also exploring investment avenues in Bihar's energy sector. Our plan is to invest around ₹20,000 crore to set up an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant," he said.

"We expect such a massive project to open up at least 12,000 job vacancies in the pre-commissioning phase and also lead to around 1,500 skilled jobs during the operational phase,” he added.