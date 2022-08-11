Adani’s 57k cr bet on alumina, iron ore units in Odisha

“Metals are critical commodities in which our nation must be self reliant, and these projects are aligned with our vision of Atmanirbharta. In addition, being a power intensive business, it is a great adjacency to the renewable energy that we are able to generate and help to produce the greenest alumina anywhere. Our capital investment of ₹57,575 crore will create 9,300 direct jobs and open up tens of thousands of indirect employment opportunities in Odisha."