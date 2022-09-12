Adani to shake up ACC and Ambuja Cement boards4 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 12:52 AM IST
Gautam Adani serves on boards of some 11 companies, while Karan and Pranav each are on boards of at least 10 different firms
MUMBAI : Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group and Asia’s richest man, his son Karan and nephew Pranav, will join the boards of two of India’s oldest cement companies, ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd, in an overhaul of the top management and board of the two cement makers, two people directly familiar with the matter said.