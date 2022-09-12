Adani to shake up ACC and Ambuja Cement boards

“Adani Group is likely to draft new expansion plans for both Ambuja Cements and ACC after the board-level changes. The capacity expansion will be in line with Adani’s ambitions in the ports business, infrastructure and realty. For this, a strong, diversified board is required. Apart from members from the Adani family, some new board members may be introduced to the boards of the two companies," said the second person, adding that the group does not have immediate plans to combine or merge the two businesses of Ambuja Cements and ACC post the acquisition.