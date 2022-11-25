Adani to raise up to ₹20,000 cr via follow-on public offering1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 10:44 PM IST
Board to seek investors’ nod for further public offering by postal ballot, Adani Group said in a stock exchange filing
The board of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani, on Friday approved raising as much as ₹20,000 crore through a follow-on public offering (FPO).