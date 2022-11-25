Adani to raise up to 20,000 cr via follow-on public offering

In September, Adani, the second richest person in the world, said his group would invest $100 billion over the next decade, primarily in energy transition and digital opportunities, as well as sectors such as aerospace and defence, metals and petrochemicals. Of this, 70% is earmarked for the energy transition. “It is our commitment to investing $70 billion in an integrated hydrogen-based value chain," Adani said while laying out his group’s plans.