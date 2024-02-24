Billionaire industrialist, Gautam Adani recently met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi who is currently on a visit to India. After meeting with Khosrowshahi the business tycoon took to social media and dropped a hint of the potential tie-up between the Adani group and the San Fransisco-based Uber. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his latest social media post on X, Gautam Adani praised Dara Khosrowshahi for his company's vision that aligns with India's growth narrative. Calling Uber's expansion in India inspiring, Adani applauded the company's commitment to uplift Indian drivers.

“His vision for Uber's expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity. Excited for future collaborations with Dara and his team," Gautam Adani wrote on X on Saturday.

So far, there has been no official announcement about the collaboration.

Uber partners with ONDC Meanwhile, Uber is trying to make significant strides in the country, with the visit of CEO Khosrowshahi. Recently, Uber signed a pact with the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

"Our vision for Uber in India is to serve the mobility needs of all Indians. This is in line with ONDC's objective of democratising digital commerce. We are excited to take our first step through this MoU with ONDC to explore how we can accelerate our ambition to make Uber a platform for every Indian's daily mobility needs," Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said.

The ride-hailing application is also exploring offerings like intercity bus and metro rail ticket bookings in India as a part of the partnership with the government-backed e-commerce initiative, reported Reuters citing sources.

The partnership would let Uber rope in more customers on its application and compete with better local rivals to boost public transport use in the country.

However, there are no significant details about Uber's partnership with ONDC. While speaking at a Bengaluru event, Uber's CEO expressed his company's struggle to progress in the Indian market because of the competitive pricing. He said that India is a difficult market to grow and “if the company can succeed here, it can succeed anywhere else.

Uber's partnership with ONDC would help in its expansion in the country. As a technology company, Uber views open-source tech stacks such as ONDC with a lot of interest and recognises the opportunities they bring for everyone, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Thursday.



