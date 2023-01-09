Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Adani Total Gas hikes CNG price by Re 1 in Gujarat; to cost 80.34 per kg

Adani Total Gas hikes CNG price by Re 1 in Gujarat; to cost 80.34 per kg

1 min read . 08:42 PM ISTLivemint
Signage of Adani Group at company's residential building under construction in Mumbai, Indi

The hike by Adani Total Gas Limited comes days after state-run Gujarat Gas raised the price of CNG by nearly 3.5 per kg, Thakkar added

Private player Adani Total Gas Limited hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Gujarat by Re 1 per kilogram effective from Monday. After the hike, the cost has gone up from 79.34 to 80.34 per kilogram, said Arvind Thakkar, president of Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association. 

The hike by Adani Total Gas Limited comes days after state-run Gujarat Gas raised the price of CNG by nearly 3.5 per kg, Thakkar added.

Adani Total Gas September quarter profit rose by 1.20% in consolidated net profit to 160.02 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period.

Consolidated revenue from operations, however, rose by a whopping 73.32% to 1,190.37 crore in Q2FY23 versus 686.80 crore in Q2FY22. Sequentially, the revenue climbed by 7.22% compared to 1,110.21 crore in Q1FY23.

Further, in H1FY23, on a consolidated basis, the company's revenue stood at 2,301 crore up by 90.27% yoy. While PAT stood a 298.39 crore versus 300.70 crore of H1 in FY22.

On a standalone basis, in Q1FY23, the Adani Group-backed company posted a 25% yoy growth in CNG sales to 113 crore.

Adani Total Gas Ltd shares were up by 2.17 per cent at 3,629.35 on BSE.

