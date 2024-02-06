Adani Total Gas partners with INOX India to boost India's LNG ecosystem
India's leading city gas distribution company, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), and INOX India Ltd (INOXCVA), a global leader in cryogenic liquid storage and distribution, have signed a mutual support agreement aimed at strengthening the country's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) ecosystem, the company announced on February 5.