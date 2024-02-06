Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Adani Total Gas partners with INOX India to boost India's LNG ecosystem

Adani Total Gas partners with INOX India to boost India's LNG ecosystem

Shivangini

India's leading city gas distribution company, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), and INOX India Ltd (INOXCVA), have signed a mutual support agreement to strengthen the country's LNG ecosystem.

Adani Group's debt accounts for 0.5% of total loans across the Indian banking sector

India's leading city gas distribution company, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), and INOX India Ltd (INOXCVA), a global leader in cryogenic liquid storage and distribution, have signed a mutual support agreement aimed at strengthening the country's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) ecosystem, the company announced on February 5.

Under the agreement, ATGL and INOXCVA will become "preferred partners" for each other, collaborating on the delivery of LNG and Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) equipment and services.

The stocks of Adani Total were in red down 0.94 per cent at 989.75 on February 6, at 8:55 am on BSE.

Track Live: Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Speaking on the collaboration, Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO, ATGL said, “Air pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are on the rise. With the ongoing rapid industrial growth and huge increase in heavy vehicles for transportations of goods, challenges will become even more formidable going forward. This partnership with INOXCVA shall help ATGL in furthering phased transition of long-haul heavy vehicles, buses currently using HSD/diesel to LNG, thereby helping with over 30% reduction in CO2 and GHG emissions. ATGL will also fast-track setting up of LNG stations across the country for boosting the confidence of fleet operators to embrace LNG as transportation fuel."

Siddharth Jain, Promoter and Non-Executive Director of INOXCVA added, “As our economy prepares to go an overdrive, it is imperative that we also maintain a focus on ensuring that the transition happens in a sustainable manner. We are, therefore, excited about our cooperation with ATGL, which would look to strengthen the LNG ecosystem and building & promoting LNG as a transport fuel. Our combined synergies, backed by expertise and scale of both the Parties will truly benefit the stakeholders in the economy in reducing emissions, and make significant contributions towards the green transition.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.