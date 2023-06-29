Adani Total Gas to pour in ₹20k cr over 10 yrs1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 09:47 PM IST
The company, which currently has a network of 460 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and 700,000 domestic consumers of piped cooking gas, said it will use the investment to add more CNG stations and expand its network of gas pipelines.
MUMBAI : Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), a joint venture between Adani Group and French energy behemoth TotalEnergies, plans to invest ₹18,000-20,000 crore in the next 8-10 years to build infrastructure for its gas distribution business, said Parag Parikh, CFO, ATGL, in a note in the company’s FY23 annual report.
