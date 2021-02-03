Adani Total Gas posts record profit, in 3-year deal to import LNG

MUMBAI : Adani Total Gas Limited, the city gas distribution joint venture between Adani Gas and French energy major Total, has reached a three-year deal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from French major Total’s assets, CEO Suresh Manglani said on Wednesday.

The gas is being procured by Adani Total Private Ltd for sale in India to the company's domestic and industrial customers.

Manglani was speaking to media after the company posted a record net profit of ₹145 crore in the December quarter of this fiscal.

The increase in profit was on account of cost optimization for both, input gas as well as operating expenses.

Consolidated net profit jumped 27% to ₹145 crore on 1% rise in revenue from operations to ₹522 crore for the third-quarter December 2020 over third quarter of December 2019.

Manglani added that the firm sources 48% of its gas from domestic fields and the remaining is imported as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The combined volume of CNG and PNG achieved 153 million metric standard cubic meters (MMSCM) in Q3 FY21 as against 154 MMSCM in Q3 FY20.

Average volume in Q3 FY21 increased to 1.67 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) as compared to an average volume of 1.43 MMSCMD in Q2 FY21, recording an improvement of 17% on Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) basis.

CNG stations increased to 151, and 17 new CNG stations were commissioned during Q3 FY21. PNG home connection increased to 4.57 lakh (with 10,346 new connections added in Q3 FY21). Commercial & industrial connection now increased to 4,737.

Shares of Adani Total Gas declined 3.20% to ₹388.15 on Wednesday.

