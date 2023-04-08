Adani Total Gas reduces CNG price by up to 8.13/kg, PNG by up to 5.06/scm

Adani Total Gas reduces CNG price by up to ₹8.13/kg, PNG by up to ₹5.06/scm3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:11 AM IST
- Adani Total Gas hailed GoI's move to link the Administered Price Mechanism for gas supply to CNG vehicles and residential households to 10% of the Indian crude basket with a floor of $4 and a cap of $6.5 per MMBTU
Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), a flagship Adani group company, has reduced CNG price by up to ₹8.13/kg and PNG price by up to ₹5.06/scm. The new CNG and PNG prices will become effective from 8th April 2023. After Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), ATGL is second Indian energy company to reduce CNG and PNG prices after new Government of India (GoI) announced a new Administered Price Mechanism (APM) price formula.
