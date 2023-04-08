Adani Total Gas cuts CNG prices by 8.13/kg, PNG by 5.06/scm

Adani Total Gas cuts CNG prices by ₹8.13/kg, PNG by ₹5.06/scm1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 11:47 AM IST
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved new gas pricing guidelines, paving the way for linking natural gas prices in India to global crude prices. Under the new guidelines, the price of natural gas will be 10% of the monthly average of the Indian crude basket, a weighted average of Dubai and Oman (sour) and Brent Crude (sweet) oil prices.
New Delhi: Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group of companies, on Saturday reduced prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹8.13 per kg and those of piped natural gas (PNG) by ₹5.06 per standard cubic metre (scm).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×